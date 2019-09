NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police are searching for an alleged credit card fraud suspect.

The person is accused of committing credit card fraud at several locations in the city of North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach police shared photos of the accused suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NMBPD at 843-447-9376. You can remain anonymous.