North Myrtle Beach police seek suspect in criminal sexual conduct case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect in a criminal sexual conduct case.

The City of North Myrtle Beach released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

City of North Myrtle Beach

The suspect is accused of committing criminal sexual conduct third degree, city officials said. The incident happened in the surf at 4th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

City of North Myrtle Beach officials say the suspect was described by the victim as a white male, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, skinny, and tan, with dirty blonde hair.

The suspect was also described as speaking with a southern accent and possibly being in his 30s, according to city officials. The suspect may be staying in the 4th Avenue North area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Keister at 843-280-5511.