North Myrtle Beach woman arrested, accused of DUI with 2-year-old in car

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with a toddler in the car.

The incident happened on October 26 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 57 and Seaford Drive in Little River, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SC Highway Patrol. The driver, identified as Tasha Dawn Erit, allegedly side-swiped a car stopped in traffic and left the scene. Erit was caught a short time later.

Tasha Dawn Erit (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Erit had a 2-year-old in the car at the time, Cpl. Collins said. The child was taken to a local hospital.

No information on the child’s condition is available.

Erit, 35, of North Myrtle Beach, was booked in to J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to booking records. Her charges include:

driving under the influence

hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage

child endangerment

Erit’s bond was set at $5,000 and she was released around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

