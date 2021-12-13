Now-former Loris High School baseball coach charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Loris High School volunteer baseball coach has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery with a student, according to authorities.

Ronnie Barron had been a volunteer coach since December 2020, according to Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools. Bourcier said he is no longer affiliated with the district, as of Nov. 4.

Barron, 44, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Loris Police Department. Police received information about relationship, which happened last academic year, this November.

Bourcier said the relationship may have “originated outside of school.”

