Nurse working at Conway Medical Center charged with violating drug documenting laws

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nurse working at Conway Medical Center was charged with violating drug documenting laws, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Joshua Brandon Compton, 47, of Surfside Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of violating drug distribution law.

Compton allegedly failed to document a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of midazolam — both controlled substances — while working as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Conway Medical Center in April, according to the warrants.

Compton is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond as of Thursday evening, according to booking records.

News13 has reached out to Conway Medical Center for comment and have not yet heard back.