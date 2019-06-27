NY man charged, accused of sexually assaulting child in Horry County hot tub

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A New York man has been charged and is accused of sexually assaulting a child in a hot tub in Horry County.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Thomas Daniel Tucker Ebert, 43, of Pennellville, NY, is charged with:

criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree

dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawful.

Bond was set at $10,000, booking records show. Ebert remains in the center as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The charges come after a woman reported to Horry County police that her son was sexually assaulted in a hot tub, according to a police report.