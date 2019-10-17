Officers involved in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The officers involved in a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting have been identified.

Corporal Daniel Preciado and Patrolman Thad Morgan were involved in the shooting on October 12, according to Cpl. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest said Cpl. Preciado has 15 years of experience in law enforcement and Officer Morgan has five years of law enforcement experience.

“Per established protocol, any officer involved in a deadly force incident is assigned to administrative duties during the investigation,” Cpl. Vest also said.

On Monday, News13 reported that the two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Just after 2 a.m. on October 12, two Myrtle Beach police officers were involved in a shooting in the area of 65th Ave N. and Wedgewood Street.

Matthew Graham, 32, of Loris, was identified as the person killed in the shooting.

On Monday, News13 reported that a police report said Graham was fleeing on a stolen bike with a rifle.

News13 also learned that Graham had an extensive criminal record.

Graham and a Myrtle Beach woman were arrested and charged with the manufacture of methamphetamine, 1st offense, and manufacturing near a school after a meth lab bust at the Canterbury Apartments back in May.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues its investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

In a press release issued to media Monday, the agency said their investigation will conduct interviews while gathering and analyzing forensic evidence.

“SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident,” the press release said. “These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.”

SLED says this was South Carolina’s 37th officer-involved shooting so far in 2019. The last time MBPD was involved in an officer-involved shooting was Sept. 2017. Myrtle Beach PD had a total of three that year.

News13 has filed Freedom of Information Requests for dashboard camera video and body camera video of the incident.

