Ohio man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Paul Austin, 37, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child in August 2019 at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard, according to warrants. Police were made aware of the incident on Feb. 1.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by Austin, to which he admitted during a post-Miranda statement, warrants show. He’s charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 11 and 14.

Austin was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $25,000 bond, according to booking records.