One charge dismissed in Murrells Inlet murder case

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Irene Clodfelter is facing one less charge in connection to the death of her husband Hubert Clodfelter.

According to court documents, the charge of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains was dismissed in September. She is still facing one charge of accessory after the fact to a felony or murder and two counts of obstruction of justice

Irene Clodfelter told police she believed her son was responsible for the death and wrapped her husband’s body in plastic to conceal the crime, according to warrants obtained by News13. She found her husband’s body dead under their beach home on May 28, warrants say.

An undated image of Hurbert Clodfelter.

Hubert Clodfelter’s body was located by authorities in June after his daughter told the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that she has been unable to contact her father for two years back in March.

Clodfelter’s daughter reported to police that his wife answers the phone and gives a reason why she hasn’t heard from him, the report said. The daughter also told police she has spoken with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they haven’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

According to warrants, Clodfelter misled the investigation and continued to receive money from her husband’s business.

“The victim had been reported missing out of Georgetown County and during the course of the investigation, the defendant did not disclose any information that was helpful to the investigation and also misled their investigation several times,” warrants stated. “During this time, the defendant continued to receive money from the victim’s business that she used to support her lifestyle. The defendant did give a post-Miranda confession to the concealment of the crime.”