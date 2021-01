MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to police, the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Myrtle Beach Manor.

One person was killed, and two were injured, according to police.

It is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

Count on News 13 for updates.

