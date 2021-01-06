One in custody in connection to vandalization of multiple Myrtle Beach buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have a 24-year-old man in custody in connection with the vandalization of a handful of buildings Friday evening.

William Hicks, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with damage to property. He was awaiting a bond hearing, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several vehicles and buildings in the Oak Street area were vandalized, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vehicles at the Myrtle Beach City Services building were damaged, a window was spray painted and a mobile trailer was also vandalized. The chamber of commerce building and the SAU insurance building were spray painted, Mt. Olive Church had a bus damaged and signs were damaged at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Vest said police used traffic and street cameras to find where the paint was purchased. Law enforcement also received tips that led them to Hicks.