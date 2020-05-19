One injured after Monday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting on Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach.
The call came in around 10:00 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of Cedar Street, according to Cpl. Tom Vest.
One person is injured and receiving treatment, Vest said.
This comes after a shooting on Ocean Blvd. Sunday night that left two people injured and resulted in four arrests. Sunday’s shooting was the result of a dispute between two gangs from Chesterfield County.
This is a developing story. News13 has a crew on scene. Count on us for updates.
