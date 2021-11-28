One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach made an arrest after a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex, according to the department.

Police responded to the Sandygate Village Apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after an officer in the area heard gunshots, according to the department. One person was taken to a hospital before police arrived. Their condition is unknown.

The name of the person in custody will be released once charges are filed.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 21-021842.

