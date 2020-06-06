One injured in shooting in Galivants Ferry area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting in the Galivants Ferry area Friday evening, according to Horry County police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sycamore Circle, Lt. Ashley Hardee said.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, Hardee said.

There are currently no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.

