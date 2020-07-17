One injured in stabbing at bar in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was stabbed at a bar in Little River Thursday night, according to Horry County Police Department.
Police said the incident happened at the Pilot House on Mineola Ave. in Little River around 9:00 p.m. Police didn’t say if the stabbing happened inside the bar or in the parking lot.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
No suspect information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
