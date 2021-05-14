One injured in stabbing at Socastee bar

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a stabbing Thursday night at a bar in Socastee, according to Lt. Tom Delpercio with Horry County police.

Police were called in the 11 p.m. hour to the Sun Up Sports Pub and Grill on Socastee Boulevard for the stabbing, Delpercio said.

A man was hospitalized, according to Delpercio. There is no suspect at this time and there is not believed to be a threat to the public. No other information about the stabbing was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.