Darlington man charged with murder after shooting in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have charged a Darlington man with murder a Williamsburg County man was shot to death Saturday evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

Shadow Antonio Graham, 30, was detained by officers within minutes of the shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South, Vest said. Graham, who has a court hearing scheduled Sunday morning, has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dwayne Patterson, 29, of Greeleyville, died at a local hospital, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Patterson had recently been living in Myrtle Beach, McSpadden said.

The shooting happened about 7;30 p.m. Vest said officers were already in the area and responded immediately when they heard gunshots.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to 843-918-1382. Count on News13 for updates.