One man charged in connection to Saturday shooting in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — A 31-year-old Conway man is in custody in connection to a shooting Saturday night in Conway, according to Horry County police.

Dustin O’Neil Wilson has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. No bail had been set, as of Monday afternoon.

Police responded at 5 p.m. Saturday to Golden Key Road in Conway for a shooting. Three people had been shot, and five other people had their vehicles hit, according to police.

It was unclear Monday afternoon if police were searching for other suspects.

