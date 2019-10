CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Police, one man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing Tuesday night.

The incident happened at a homeless camp near Waterside Drive in the area of 501 and 17 Bypass. Police say a woman stabbed the man possibly in the torso area. Police say the man suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

