Police: Socastee man broke into Myrtle Beach home, kidnapped victim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a kidnaping and burglary in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Hwy 15 and Sessions Street in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Police were called after someone entered a house looking for the victim.

The suspect, later identified as Martin Alexander Gail, 23, of Socastee, alledegly forced his way into the home and took the victim by force, police said.

Gail was located struggling in the woods with the victim on Hwy 15. Police heard branches breaking and screaming in the area east of the road, according to the police report.

Police were able to run and grab the victim, according to police. Gail ran away while officers were helping the victim. He was located by Horry County Police Department officers later.

Gail is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault. He is in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.