One person hurt following reports of Myrtle Beach area shooting: Police

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt Saturday in a shooting incident, authorities say.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Old Bryan Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital.

Their condition is still unclear.

HCPD has not made any arrests or identified any suspects in connection with this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Count on News13 to follow this developing story.