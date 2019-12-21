One person hurt in apparent shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is believed to have been shot in Myrtle Beach late Friday night.

Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police tells News13 one person is receiving medical treatment for ‘injuries consistent with gunshot wounds’ following a shooting incident in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

Vest says that officers on a traffic stop in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway heard gunshots around 11:20 p.m. A search of the area led officers to Cedar Street, where one person was located with injuries.

Officers remained on the scene of the shooting incident as of early Saturday morning.

No arrests have been announced and no potential suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident that could help police, you’re asked to call (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 19-026785. Callers can remain anonymous.

