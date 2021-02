Police are on scene of an assault Monday night in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in an assault near Ocean Boulevard Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The assault happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of 30th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, Vest said.

News13 is working to learn more details and if there are any suspects in custody.

News13 will update this story as it develops.