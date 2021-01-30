One person injured in Myrtle Beach shooting Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured just outside of Myrtle Beach.

According to police, the shooting happened near Loyola Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Friday night.

One person is injured with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

