HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting in Horry County Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Police.

The shooting happened in the area of Freemont Road. Community members are asked to avoid the area.

HCPD said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

