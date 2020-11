SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department confirms a shooting took place in Socastee on Friday night.

The incident took place sometime Friday night on Fairwood Terrace in Socastee, according to Sergeant Jack Johnson of the HCPD.

One person was transported to the hospital.

It is under investigation by HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

