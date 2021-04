HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured when a car overturned on Highway 22 near the Tanger Outlets.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the crash at about 7:17 a.m. on Saturday. The crash happened near Kings Road.

One person was taken to the hosptial with injuries, according to HCFR.

.South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.