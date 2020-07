MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of 7th Ave. North, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

The call for an assault came in around 2:45 p.m. Vest said.

According to police, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries “consistent with a stabbing.”

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates. We have a crew heading to the scene.