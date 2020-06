ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person was shot around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of an Atlantic Beach nightclub, police say.

Atlantic Beach Chief Quentin Robinson, said the victim was taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the parking lot of, ‘Off the Hook,’ police say.

They have not identified any suspects or made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Atlantic Beach police.