One ‘seriously injured’ in shooting outside Conway, HCPD investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was “seriously injured” in a shooting near Oak Log Lake Rd. outside of Conway Wednesday, according to Horry County Police Department.
Heavy traffic is expected in the area and HCPD is urging people to find alternate routes.
The call came in around 3:00 p.m. and no arrests have been made, according to Makayla Moscov with HCPD.
This is a developing story, count on News 13 for updates.
