One shot near Myrtle Beach restaurants Thursday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Thursday morning near two restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:19 a.m. at Ole Shillelagh on South Kings Highway, according to police. Police found evidence at that location and also at Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood.

There is no suspect information at this time. The victim’s condition is also unknown.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

