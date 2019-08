CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One victim of Saturday morning’s shooting in Conway has died.

Jamarr White, 24, of Conway, died from a gunshot wound Saturday at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 544. One other person was injured.

Conway police is still investigating the incident. Count on News13 for updates.