One wanted after deadly shooting in Carolina Forest Saturday morning

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Canterbury Apartments around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, officers found one person injured upon arrival. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but later died from injuries.

The individual running in the below video is wanted in connection with the case, according to officials.

App users click here to see the video.

Anyone with information on this individual or the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: