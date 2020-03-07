Man charged with DUI after overnight crash on Kings Highway leaves one dead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has died and another person is in custody after a crash just before midnight on North Kings Highway, near 44th Ave. North.

Corporal Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says Shane Divine Bandolas, 25, has been charged in connection with this crash.

Shane Bandolas (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Online booking records show Bandolas is charged with felony driving under the influence, resulting in death. He is also facing an assault & battery charge, 3rd degree, for another incident, Cpl. Vest said.

Myrtle Beach police and fire responded to the vehicle versus moped crash. The identity of the person killed has not been released yet.

At last check, Bandolas is still in Myrtle Beach Jail.

