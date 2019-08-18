Owner of MB comedy club arrested after hitting security guard with car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The owner of a Myrtle Beach comedy club is charged with aggravated assault and battery after hitting a security guard with his car.

Freddie Rick, who owns Carolina Comedy Club in Broadway at the Beach was arrested Friday night, according to a police report.

The report says Rick was trying to bring things to his club at around 9:45 p.m. Friday, when he was confronted by a female security guard. She told Rick he could not pass the barricades without her first getting approval from her supervisor.

The report continues that this made Rick angry, who began cursing at the guard. He then got out of the car, moved the barricade himself, and drove forward- striking the guard’s knee.

She was later transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where she received treatment for a sprained knee.

Rick was arrested and taken into custody.