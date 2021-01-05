House, 1 person shot after Tuesday shooting in Horry County

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A home and a person were shot in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Green Sea area.

The Horry County Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. that Sandy Bluff Road was closed to traffic at Highway 410, between Highway 9 and the state line. Police modified an earlier post that said Highway 9 was closed at Sandy Bluff Road. Police urged the public to avoid the area.

People in two cars were shooting at each other, according to an incident report. A home was hit four times, and one person was hit in his upper left thigh and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police announced that the road had reopened and traffic was back to normal.

A News13 crew saw several police officers on scene near the state line before they cleared the scene.

Police have not released any information about any victims or suspects in the case, or what led to the shooting. News13 has reached out to police for additional information.

Count on News13 for updates.