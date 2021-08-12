Pawleys Island man, 19, pleads guilty, gets 30 years for shooting man to death in his front yard

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – A Pawleys Island 19-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting a man to death in his front yard.

Aiden Zasimovitch, 19, of Pawleys Island, pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the middle of his criminal trial that began Monday, said Keith Powell, an assistant solicitor who along with Liz Smith, also an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge Benjamin Culbertsvsentenced Zasimovitch to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and six months to be served consecutively on the conspiracy charge.

The charges stem from the killing of Deondre Brown on Dec. 11, 2019. Brown who was shot in the front yard of his home in the Pawleys Island area

“We would like to thank the Brown family for the help they provided in prosecuting this defendant and to again offer them its condolences in the tragic loss of Deondre who was a loving member of their family,” said Solicitor Powell.

“Thanks are additionally given to the friends of the family, neighbors, and community organizations that supported the family during this difficult time and to the various witnesses that came forward and assisted this case,” Powell said. “Also, thanks are given to the many fine officers of the Georgetown County Sheriff Office who made this successful prosecution possible. Based on the group efforts of all these various people and organizations justice was found for Deondre.”