Pawleys Island man charged with DUI after high-speed police chase

A Pawleys Island man was arrested after police chased his car traveling at a high rate of speed toward the Georgetown County line.

Horry County police said Dustin Gaines, 34, was driving on Socastee Boulevard from the Sunup Bar at about 1 a.m. when they noticed a taillight was out. While following the car, police said they saw it swerve, crossing the yellow line many times.

Once police turned on their blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, Gaines accelerated and would not stop, according to the report. He traveled along Highway 707 at a high rate of speed, police said.

While approaching the Horry/Georgetown county line, police notified the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which was set up to deploy stop sticks. However, the car eluded officers and crossed over the Highway 17 Bypass. Gaines lost control of the car at that point and came to an abrupt stop in a grassy area just shy of a tree line, according to the report. Gaines left the car and ran on foot, police said.

Police caught Gaines and gave him a field sobriety test. He failed two of the three tests, they said, and he reportedly told them he had smoked marijuana just hours before driving. Police discovered his driver’s license was suspended, according to the report.

Gaines has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension. He is in J. Reuben Long on a $1,639 bond.