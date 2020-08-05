Pembroke man pleads guilty to 1999 aggravated assault in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man pleaded guilty Monday to a 1999 aggravated assault in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Steven Wayne Oxendine, 50, of Pembroke was sentence to a maximum of 10 years in prison for the assault, the solicitor’s office said.

Oxendine attacked a woman from behind in April 1999 while she was leaving her job in Myrtle Beach. Oxendine strangled the woman until she was unconscious and then ran away. Investigators recovered DNA from the victim’s fingernails and matched it with Oxendine’s DNA, according to the solicitor’s office.

Oxendine was serving prison sentences in Florida and North Carolina since the attack happened and was charged by Horry County once he was released.