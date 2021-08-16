Pennsylvania fugitive arrested in Conway area standoff after his Tinder date thought he might kill her

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a Pennsylvania fugitive following a standoff near Conway on Sunday after a woman who went on a Tinder date with him told an ex-boyfriend she thought the man was going to kill her.

Corry Brooks, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was arrested after a standoff on University Forest Drive that lasted about two hours.

Police were called to University Forest Drive for a welfare check on a woman after an ex-boyfriend said he received suspicious text messages from her, according to a police report. The report says the woman went on a Tinder date with Brooks. The woman brought Brooks back to her house and was then afraid he was going to kill her.

Brooks was wanted out of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania after officers shot at him when he allegedly rammed into a police car and nearly hit an officer, according to WHTM in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Police tried to make contact with the woman in the house but were unable to, but could hear a male and female talking through the walls and saw blinds moving, according to the police report.

At the time, Brooks drove away and crashed nearly a mile down the road before running away on foot. Officers fired shots at him during the incident. The Lancaster County District Attorney said the officer was justified in shooting at him, according to WHTM.

Brooks was taken into custody and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.