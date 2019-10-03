Person in custody in connection to thefts from vehicles in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department say they have a person in custody in connection to a series of thefts from vehicles in the Market Common District.

According to police, Benjamin Thomas Frasier is charged with 12 counts of Burglary Auto, one count of Burglary 1st Degree, and one count of Grand Larceny. He is in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, awaiting a bond hearing. Additional charges are possible.

Starting at around September 28 the Myrtle Beach Police Department received reports of thefts from vehicles in the Emmens Preserve neighborhood.

Investigators were able to use video submitted by residents along with stationary license plate readers to identify the person believed to be involved. On October 2, officers were alerted when the vehicle entered the area and were able to take Mr. Frasier into custody after he attempted to flee.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said Chief Amy Prock, “we get our best results when community members work with our investigators to provide the information needed to identify and apprehend those responsible for committing crimes in our city.”

LATEST HEADLINES: