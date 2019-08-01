Person in questioning for bingo double homicide transferred to Horry Co. jail

Updated mugshot of Bradford Britton. Courtesy of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man being interviewed in connection to a deadly armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall has been transferred to the Horry County jail.

Booking records show Bradford Britton was transferred from the Georgetown County Detention Center to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday just before 1 p.m.

Britton is still in jail as of Thursday morning. No charges are listed at this time.

News 13 has reached out to Horry County police for details on Britton’s transfer, but none were available.

The Horry County Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery and shooting on July 26 where two people were killed, at a bingo hall in Forestbrook.

Father and son, Steve and “Sparky” Johnson were killed at the Waccamaw Bingo parlor, which they owned.

A double funeral service will be held this Friday at 2 p.m. at the Sumter County Exhibition Center.

Mikayla Moskov of the Horry County Police Department said there is no update on the homicide investigation at this time.

Bradford was wanted for drug charges and failure to appear out of another jurisdiction, Moskov also said.

According to a report, Britton was wanted by the State of Texas for drug charges and child support.

The report from the Georgetown Police Department said the department received information from HCPD that a vehicle “used in the commission of a double homicide” in Horry County was possibly in the area of 328 Kaminski Street.

Britton was located on the property and taken into custody.