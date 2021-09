MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A person was injured in a shooting on White Street in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 1:57 p.m. Officers found one person had non-life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is an active investigation. If you have any information, please call MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.