Police: 1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue and the call came in around noon Tuesday.

One person is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: