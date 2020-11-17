Police: 16 cars broken into at Myrtle Beach resort parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixteen cars were broken into Saturday night at a Myrtle Beach resort’s parking garage, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The break-ins happened at Anderson Ocean Club’s parking garage on Withers Drive, police said. Police responded and walked through the parking garage and found a total of 16 vehicles that were damaged, according to a police report.

Only seven victims were able to be contacted, police said. Some of the items stolen include a laptop, a checkbook, a suitcase, wireless headphones, and money, among other things, according to police.

Of the seven victims police made contact with, one victim entered his car several times after the break-in so police couldn’t do fingerprinting. A second victim’s car had a damaged window but nothing was taken. No fingerprints were able to be collected from the other five victims’ vehicles, police said.

According to the police report, police left business cards on the cars that were broken into if victim’s couldn’t be contacted.

Police also said two males and a female were seen on surveillance footage walking around the area and leaving the garage around the time of the burglaries. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

