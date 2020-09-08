Police: 2 men charged with criminal sexual conduct after taking underage girls for ride on jet skis

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were charged with criminal sexual conduct after they took underage girls for a ride on jet skis, according to a police report.

Police said officers were called to Red Bluff Boat Landing on Sept. 4 for a report of a missing person. A witness told police two victims got on two jet skis with the suspects and rode down the Waccamaw River and were gone for over two hours, according to the police report.

A while later, one of the suspects, Ryan Taylor Schneider, 27, of Conway, came back to Red Bluff Boat Landing on his jet ski without one of the victims, police said. Schneider told police he stopped and let the victim off the jet ski because she “was sick and wanted to get off” the jet ski.

According to police, the victim refused to get back on the jet ski so Schneider left her on the river bank in an unknown location.

The second suspect, Brandon Forrest Soles, 35, of Loris, and the second victim were dropped off at Red Bluff Boat Landing by a citizen after Soles knocked on the door because his jet ski broke down, according to the police report.

The first victim was found a few hours later after following the sound of an SCDNR ATV out of the woods, police said.

Schneider and Soles were both arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both are held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.

