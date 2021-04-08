Police: 50 customers evacuated Horry County store after woman jumped on register, screamed about terrorist attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Between 40 and 50 customers evacuated a Marshalls on Wednesday evening after police said a 30-year-old woman jumped onto a register counter, screamed about a terrorist attack and threatened customers.

The Horry County Police Department responded at about 8:40 p.m. to the store, located at 150 Sayebrook Pkwy in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, according to a police incident report. Shoppers had evacuated the store out of both exits, along with fire exits.

Police told the woman to step off the register and get on the ground, according to the report. She got off the counter, resisted being handcuffed and was argumentative before police took her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs.

She was issued a uniform traffic ticket for disorderly conduct, according to the report.