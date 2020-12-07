Police arrest 1 after armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested one person Monday after an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Two victims were robbed at gunpoint around 1 a.m. Monday in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard. The suspects fired a gunshot and drove away, according to police.

Officers located the vehicle using traffic cameras and license plate readers and one person was taken into custody, according to police.

The name of the person arrested will be released after formal charges are made, police said.

The incident is under investigation and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 or Detective Chris White at 843-918-1967 and mention report number 20-022684. Information can be left anonymously.