Police arrest 7 in Myrtle Beach drug operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested seven people Thursday in a drug operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach police department.

The investigation spanned several months, according to police. The arrests were made in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.

“This is another example of great work done by our officers and our state, local, and federal partners,” Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Our agency is continuing their work to make Myrtle Beach safer and to stop the sale of drugs that poison our community.”

The names of those arrested will be released once warrants are served.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.