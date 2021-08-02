Police arrest man for allegedly undressing drunk woman at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly undressed a drunk woman in a hotel room with “intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.”

Matthew Nance, 70, of Lake View, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Police were called to a hotel for reports of a sexual assault, according to a warrant obtained by News13. The victim said she was passed out drunk in the hotel room and when she woke up, she was partially undressed.

Nance was allegedly in his boxers and in bed with her, according to the warrant. Nance allegedly admitted to pulling the victim’s shirt down to see her breasts.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.

Nance is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to booking records.